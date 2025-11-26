العالم اليوم - البنك الأفريقي يوافق على تمويل بـ111 مليون يورو لتونس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر البنك الأفريقي يوافق على تمويل بـ111 مليون يورو لتونس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 26 نوفمبر 2025 11:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.