العالم اليوم - مقربون من نتنياهو: تعيين زامير رئيسا للأركان كان "خطأ"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقربون من نتنياهو: تعيين زامير رئيسا للأركان كان "خطأ" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 26 نوفمبر 2025 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.