العالم اليوم - لحظات رعب وسط الجحيم.. فيديو جديد من داخل "كارثة هونغ كونغ"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لحظات رعب وسط الجحيم.. فيديو جديد من داخل "كارثة هونغ كونغ" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 28 نوفمبر 2025 11:16 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.