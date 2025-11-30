العالم اليوم - زيلينسكي: مفاوضونا إلى واشنطن سعيا لسلام "يحفظ الكرامة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر زيلينسكي: مفاوضونا إلى واشنطن سعيا لسلام "يحفظ الكرامة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 30 نوفمبر 2025 04:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.