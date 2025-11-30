العالم اليوم - تحذير أمني: إيران تعيد تسليح نفسها وتدعم أذرعها في المنطقة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تحذير أمني: إيران تعيد تسليح نفسها وتدعم أذرعها في المنطقة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 30 نوفمبر 2025 09:12 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.