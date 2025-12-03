العالم اليوم - مؤشر ديون أوراكل يحذر من فقاعة الذكاء الاصطناعي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مؤشر ديون أوراكل يحذر من فقاعة الذكاء الاصطناعي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 3 ديسمبر 2025 11:08 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.