العالم اليوم - أوبن إيه.آي تستحوذ على نبتون الناشئة للذكاء الاصطناعي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أوبن إيه.آي تستحوذ على نبتون الناشئة للذكاء الاصطناعي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 4 ديسمبر 2025 07:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.