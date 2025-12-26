العالم اليوم - دمشق تشكك في جدية طرح "قسد" بشأن وحدة الدولة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر دمشق تشكك في جدية طرح "قسد" بشأن وحدة الدولة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 26 ديسمبر 2025 01:17 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.