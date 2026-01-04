العالم اليوم - "الحاكم الفعلي".. من هي زوجة مادورو و"المقاتلة الأولى"؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "الحاكم الفعلي".. من هي زوجة مادورو و"المقاتلة الأولى"؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 4 يناير 2026 05:11 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.