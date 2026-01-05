العالم اليوم - بعد غياب بسبب ضغوط نفسية.. أراوخو يعود لقائمة برشلونة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد غياب بسبب ضغوط نفسية.. أراوخو يعود لقائمة برشلونة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 5 يناير 2026 03:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.