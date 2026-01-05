العالم اليوم - "اعتقال مادورو" يفتح جرح العراق.. والبنتاغون يرد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "اعتقال مادورو" يفتح جرح العراق.. والبنتاغون يرد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 5 يناير 2026 05:11 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.