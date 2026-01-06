العالم اليوم - فيديو هجوم حسام حسن نحو الجماهير.. والأخير يوضح "سوء الفهم"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيديو هجوم حسام حسن نحو الجماهير.. والأخير يوضح "سوء الفهم" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 6 يناير 2026 04:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.