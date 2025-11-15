العالم اليوم - بن غفير: الحل الحقيقي الوحيد في غزة هو "تشجيع الهجرة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بن غفير: الحل الحقيقي الوحيد في غزة هو "تشجيع الهجرة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 15 نوفمبر 2025 11:16 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.