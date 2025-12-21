العالم اليوم - منتخب مصر يتسلح بتاريخه لعبور زيمبابوي في كأس أمم أفريقيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر منتخب مصر يتسلح بتاريخه لعبور زيمبابوي في كأس أمم أفريقيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 21 ديسمبر 2025 09:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.