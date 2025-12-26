العالم اليوم - أول تعليق نيجيري رسمي على "الضربة الأميركية"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أول تعليق نيجيري رسمي على "الضربة الأميركية" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 26 ديسمبر 2025 03:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.