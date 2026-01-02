العالم اليوم - مصادر يمنية: صد الهجوم البري للقوات الموالية للإخوان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصادر يمنية: صد الهجوم البري للقوات الموالية للإخوان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 2 يناير 2026 01:17 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.