العالم اليوم - ترامب يحذر حماس ويؤكد "التزام إسرائيل بخطة غزة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب يحذر حماس ويؤكد "التزام إسرائيل بخطة غزة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 30 ديسمبر 2025 12:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.