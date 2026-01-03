العالم اليوم - أمين عام حزب الله: نريد أن يبسط لبنان سيادته على كامل أراضيه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أمين عام حزب الله: نريد أن يبسط لبنان سيادته على كامل أراضيه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 3 يناير 2026 09:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.