العالم اليوم - أميركا تطلق تأشيرة "ترامب الذهبية".. هذا سعرها

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أميركا تطلق تأشيرة "ترامب الذهبية".. هذا سعرها من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 11 ديسمبر 2025 10:17 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.